Why Enrico Fermi is considered to be "The Pope of Physics"

Authors Gino Segrè and Bettina Hoerlin join Justin to discuss their fascinating new book, “The Pope of Physics: Enrico Fermi and the Birth of the Atomic Age.” Gino and Bettina talk about why they decided to write this book, their connections to the story, why Enrico Fermi was called an “enemy alien,” the importance of immigration to Fermi’s story, how Fermi was almost always right, the reason Fermi is called “The Pope of Physics,” how the Manhattan Project came to be, the enormity of the experiment, how familiar the scientists were that the project was going to change the world, the importance of this project to Chicago, the politics surrounding the experiment, people coming from all over the world to study with Fermi at the University of Chicago and the impact that he has made on science.

