WGN Radio Theatre #152: Dangerous Assignment, The Bickersons, Murder at Midnight

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, February 4, 2017. Tonight, we present “Dangerous Assignment: When a Friend is Not a Friend” (12-30-50), “The Bickersons: $50 Ticket for the Horse Races” (03-16-47) and “Murder at Midnight: The Creeper,” starring Ann Shephard (05-16-47).