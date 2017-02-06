× Top Five@5 (2/7/17): Sean Spicer isn’t a fan of SNL, Tom Brady needs help finding his jersey, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, February 7th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to Meghan McCarthy’s impersonation of him, President Trump tells a crowd that the press is choosing not to report on terrorist acts, Tom Brady asks for help finding his game jersey from Super Bowl LI, and Alec Baldwin pulls out all the stops to mock President Trump during SNL.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3293849/3293849_2017-02-06-195749.64kmono.mp3%20?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

