Top Five@5 (2/7/17): Sean Spicer isn’t a fan of SNL, Tom Brady needs help finding his jersey, and more…

Posted 6:29 PM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, February 7, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Monday, February 7th, 2017:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to Meghan McCarthy’s impersonation of him, President Trump tells a crowd that the press is choosing not to report on terrorist acts, Tom Brady asks for help finding his game jersey from Super Bowl LI, and Alec Baldwin pulls out all the stops to mock President Trump during SNL.

