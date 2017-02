× The Opening Bell 2/6/17: What Really Is Time & Space?

On the February 6, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve took at look at two very big subjects that we are learning more about everyday and Alan Burdick, author of “Why Time Flies-A Mostly Scientific Study” discussed his findings with Steve. Bob King then chimed in by talking about his new book, “Night Sky with The Naked Eye” to talk about a lunar eclipse that you can see this week.