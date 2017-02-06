× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Despite President Trump’s tweets, SNL is doing pretty well

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about about SNL’s recent success despite what President Trump says about it, Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, Neil Gorsuch, and more.

