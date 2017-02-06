× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-6-17

What an amazing show we have for you to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy try to get to the bottom of “Fake News” in another spirited edition of Touché, authors Gino Segrè and Bettina Hoerlin discuss their new book, “The Pope of Physics: Enrico Fermi and the Birth of the Atomic Age,” artist and screen printer Ryan Duggan introduces us to his beautiful work and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of Chicago’s next great superstar Ravyn Lenae!

