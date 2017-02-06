× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/06/17): Can we all get along if we despise the same thing? Plus, Kasso yells at himself

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 50 (02/06/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by former federal prosecutor, consultant for Next Generation Public Affairs, and former head of the IL GOP Pat Brady to discuss another busy week in D.C. including a troubled roll-out of a favorable immigration policy and the political grandstanding by Sally Yates. Chicago Tribune Editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis stops with his take Illinois’ political landscape and to explain why a three-day hiatus on talking in good for the soul. Plus, Kasso wonders if the solution to America’s problems is redirecting everyone’s outrage at a mutual target, like HGTV.

