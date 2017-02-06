× Should St. Laurence go coed? High school surveying alums on possible change

BURBANK — St. Laurence High School sent an email survey to alumni Friday morning asking for their thoughts about possibly becoming a coed school.

The all-boys Catholic school at 5556 W. 77th St. in south suburban Burbank is considering the change after neighboring Queen of Peace High School announced plans to close at the end of the school year, according to the email.

St. Laurence Principal James Muting Jr. initially said there were no plans for the school to become coed upon learning that the nearby all-girls Catholic school planned to close. Muting could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

