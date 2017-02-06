× Nathan: Anxiety, Depression, Guilt, & Breaking Free

When Nathan was just 7 years old, an unfortunate incident resulted with him accidentally killing his pet cat. Overcome with guilt and remorse, what followed for young Nathan was a life-long spiral of anxiety that eventually manifested into symptoms of OCD, depression, and more. Today we talk about Nathan’s life story thus far, which takes an incredibly inspirational arc, and all the tips and tools he’s used over the years to break himself free.

Highlights of this episode include:

– Homeschooling, and entering high school for the first time

– Accidentally killing his cat when he was 7

– Discovering music, comedy, and podcasts

– Career advice for those who may be dealing with anxiety or depression