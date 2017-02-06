× Mike Monico breaks down the legal battle to uphold or strike-down President Trump’s travel ban

Premier criminal defense attorney and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the legal battle between the Department of Justice and states like Washington and Minnesota over President Trump’s travel ban.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3293841/3293841_2017-02-06-193941.64kmono.mp3%20?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

