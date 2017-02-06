× Lou Canellis explains what the Chicago Bears would have to give up to get Jimmy Garoppolo

Fox32 Chicago’s Lou Canellis joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his experience covering Super Bowl LI in Houston, the likelihood Jimmy Garoppolo will be a Chicago Bear, and whether or not he has any insight into the location of Tom Brady’s missing jersey from the big game.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3293847/3293847_2017-02-06-195447.64kmono.mp3%20?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

