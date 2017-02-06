Lou Canellis explains what the Chicago Bears would have to give up to get Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted 6:19 PM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:23PM, February 7, 2017
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to Jimmy Garoppolo #10 prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to Jimmy Garoppolo #10 prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Fox32 Chicago’s Lou Canellis joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his experience covering Super Bowl LI in Houston, the likelihood Jimmy Garoppolo will be a Chicago Bear, and whether or not he has any insight into the location of Tom Brady’s missing jersey from the big game.

