Get to know Chicago artist and screen printer Ryan Duggan

The immensely talented Chicago screen printer and artist Ryan Duggan joins Justin to talk about his career, when he was first introduced to screen printing, why he decided to start a career doing screen printing after studying advertising at Columbia College, the complicated process of screen printing, how Chicago is the biggest city for the art of screen printing, the relationship between screen printing and music, how the art is very indigenous to indie and punk rock, the dichotomy between the fine arts and the “ugly arts” and his book, “Dare to Be Stupid.”

