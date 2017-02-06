× Director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, Tony Abruscato: Going beyond the rose on Valentine’s Day

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Tony Abruscato, director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, to talk about ways to go beyond the rose for your Valentine’s Day gift ideas. They cover what the different colors of roses represent, Pantone’s color for 2017, and more!

