Boston Globe's Ben Volin on Garoppolo in Chicago: "I think he'd be up for the challenge"

Boston Globe Patriots reporter Ben Volin joins Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns ahead of the Pats’ 34-28 victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. They talk about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future as Tom Brady’s backup in New England and the possibility of him landing with the Bears, and what a compensation package in such a deal would look like, LB Shea McClellin taking advantage of a change of scenery and fitting in with the Patriots’ schemes, and more