At the Erotica Exotica Poetica Extravaganza, you can "Say whatever the heck you want to say"

Rick talks to Chuck Kramer and Gregorio Gomez about their show, “Erotica Exotica Poetica Extravaganza” at the Hideout Feb. 13. That’s an open mic show that invites poets to share their stories on the day before Valentine’s Day. Its date is a strategic one aimed to reach you right in the heart.