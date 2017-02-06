× Advertising expert Dennis Ryan: Which commercials won the Super Bowl?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by advertising expert, CEO of Digital Kitchen, and friend of the show, Dennis Ryan. They talk about the overall impression of the Super Bowl commercials, who won and lost, Melissa McCarthy’s busy weekend, and more.

