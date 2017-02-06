× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-06-17

Today’s guests include Dennis Ryan, Eric Zorn, Michelle Nichol’s, and Bill’s friend Lou. Bill and Wendy talk about Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga’s half time show, all the commercials, politics, the meteroid that burned brightly last night, Bill’s dining habits, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.