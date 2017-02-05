× This is History: Abraham Lincoln Declared President, Jack Paar Quits ‘Tonight Show’, Beatles on Ed Sullivan, You Tube Launches, ‘Da Bears’ on SNL

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about Abraham Lincoln being declared US President in 1861, the creation of the National Weather Service, the formation of the NAACP in 1909, FDR survives assassination attempt while visiting Chicago, Jack Paar walks off ‘The Tonight Show’, the Beatles debut on ‘Ed Sullivan’, the launch of You Tube in 2005 and Da Bears on SNL.