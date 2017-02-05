× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/5/2017

It’s been another wild ride through the world of politics and we’ll be your seat belt for this Sunday’s edition of the Sunday Spin.

First, Rick speaks to Dave and Sam about the Superbowl. Then we’ll take our weekly spin through national politics, the latest activities of President Trump and reaction from Capitol Hill.

After that, Todd Maisch, the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce chimes in. The chamber has concerns about a bipartisan Illinois Senate package aimed at ending the state’s historic budget logjam.