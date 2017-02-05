The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/5/2017
It’s been another wild ride through the world of politics and we’ll be your seat belt for this Sunday’s edition of the Sunday Spin.
First, Rick speaks to Dave and Sam about the Superbowl. Then we’ll take our weekly spin through national politics, the latest activities of President Trump and reaction from Capitol Hill.
After that, Todd Maisch, the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce chimes in. The chamber has concerns about a bipartisan Illinois Senate package aimed at ending the state’s historic budget logjam.
Then, Democratic state Comptroller Susana Mendoza stops by the studio. She’s overseeing a huge backlog of bills owed as a result of the lengthy stalemate. Plus she’ll be closely watching a request by Attorney General Lisa Madigan to a St. Clair County judge asking that an order to pay state employees be lifted. We will get her thoughts on all of this and more.
Then for our last guest, we have Rebecca Shi. Shi is the executive director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition and she’ll discuss how the business communities represented by her group view the president’s executive order on immigration.
