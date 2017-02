× The Life and Legacy of Curtis Mayfield

Dean Richards is joined by Altheida Mayfield, the wife of the late Curtis Mayfield, to talk about their book, Poetic License: In Poem and Song. They discuss the paralyzing injury to Curtis, and how he still wanted to keep his gift of music alive by creating a book with all of his memorable music, lyrics and message.

For more information about the Mayfields and the book, visit curtismayfield.com.