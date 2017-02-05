× The Beat Full Show (2/5/17): Kicking off Super Bowl LI

Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Adam Jahns bring you the Super Bowl Sunday edition of The Beat: Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be dealt somewhere next year and the guys discuss whether or not it makes sense for the Bears to try to work out a deal; the NFLPA is speaking out on a bill in the Illinois senate that would cut off worker’s compensation benefits for professional athletes at 35; Chicago Sun-Times NFL writer Patrick Finley checks in from Houston and talks Shea McClellin’s rebirth in New England; Boston Globe Pats beat writer Ben Volin joins the show to break down the big game and give his projection on Jimmy G. from the New England perspective, and more.