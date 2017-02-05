× Swedish Bakery closing after 88 years in Andersonville

ANDERSONVILLE — A longtime Andersonville staple announced its closure after 88 years in the neighborhood Thursday.

Swedish Bakery, 5348 N. Clark St., will close on Feb. 28, the bakery announced via Facebook.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“Changing times have dictated an honest evaluation of our business. Based on that review, it is time to call a close and exit the stage. We have enjoyed a good run, but as Chaucer wrote, ‘all good things must come to an end,'” the social media post from the Stanton Family and staff said.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3292956/3292956_2017-02-06-002956.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3