× OTL #538: Revitalizing the Pedway, Changes for Newcity, The Secret History of Little Brother Montgomery

Mike Stephen talks with Environmental Law & Policy Center president and executive director Howard Learner about ideas to improve Chicago’s vast pedway system, checks in with Newcity editor/publisher Brian Hieggelke about changes in store for his venerable Chicago alternative newspaper, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about influential self-taught pianist Little Brother Montgomery for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, Mike reveals what the Chicago bag tax is really about right before making a surprise political announcement! This week’s local music is provided by Cafe Racer.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.