Live blog: Super Bowl LI – Patriots vs. Falcons

Posted 4:45 PM, February 5, 2017, by , , , , , , , , and , Updated at 04:46PM, February 5, 2017

We’re live blogging Super Bowl LI – New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons.

peterzimmermanwgnam February 5, 20175:54 PM

Such a terrible Schwarzenegger commercial. Sad!

peterzimmermanwgnam February 5, 20175:50 PM

Tom Brady looks like a movie star and Matt Ryan looks like the lead actor in a Hallmark movie.

peterzimmermanwgnam February 5, 20175:28 PM

“What’s ‘Hamilton’?”

Kristin Decker February 5, 20175:22 PM

JUst realized the Game starts in 10 minutes and not at 7. #non-footballfan #hereforGAGA

peterzimmermanwgnam February 5, 20175:16 PM

Da Bears. 

peterzimmermanwgnam February 5, 20175:05 PM

The first penalty of Super Bowl LI goes to Joe Buck’s beard.

Related stories