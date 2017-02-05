× Inside the confusion of the Trump executive order and travel ban with Illinois Business Immigration Coalition executive director Rebecca Shi

A good friend of the Sunday Spin, Rebecca Shi joins the show. Shi is the executive director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition and she’ll discuss how the business communities represented by her group view the president’s executive order on immigration.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*