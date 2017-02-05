Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch speaks out on the state’s budget logjam

Posted 10:13 AM, February 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:07AM, February 5, 2017
ap02042302853

Today, Rick speaks to Todd Maisch, the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has concerns about a bipartisan Illinois Senate package aimed at ending the state’s historic budget logjam.

