Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch speaks out on the state's budget logjam

Today, Rick speaks to Todd Maisch, the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has concerns about a bipartisan Illinois Senate package aimed at ending the state’s historic budget logjam.

