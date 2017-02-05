× How an unlikely companion can become the best companion with Dr. Laurie Hess and Deb Krohn

Exotic pet veterinarian and Animal Planet TV personality Dr. Laurie Hess, who is the author of Unlikely Companions: The Adventures of an Exotic Animal Doctor (or, What Friends Feathered, Furred, and Scaled Have Taught Me about Life and Love) stops by Steve Dale’s Pet World along with Deb Krohn, a.k.a. Frog Lady, who is a member of the Chicago Herpetological Society. Hear what the ladies had to say about caring for exotic animals, the day and the life with one, and more.