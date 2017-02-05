× Frank Fontana 2/6/17 Full Show

This week, Frank Fontana is your alternative to watching the “Big Game”.

First, Frank’s got a list of activities for you to enjoy if Super Bowl Sunday isn’t your thing and some surprising stats about who is really watching the game.

CEO of the1871 tech club Howard Tullman stops by in-studio to talk about his organization and how 1871 is helping the next generation of entrepreneurs reach their full potential.

In the Wonder Women segment, Frank talks with Edna Jackeline Vazquez, an “ultra-marathon” runner who has braved some of the least hospitable places on Earth to prove that any dream is within reach.

Finally, hot yoga instructor John Marcoux offers his advice on how to eliminate stress in your life and what you can do to clear your mind of negative thoughts.