× Ernest Cline reviews ‘Rogue One’, Carrie Fisher’s Oscar tribute wish, and Mark Hamill on prequel haters

Ernest Cline, author of READY PLAYER ONE, ARMADA, and FANBOYS screenwriter returns to RFR to give us his ROGUE ONE review, updates on RP1, virtual reality gaming, and movies from the eighties. Ernie’s enthusiasm for STAR WARS and pop culture really gets us going! And, we have updates on our campaign to have Carrie Fisher’s Oscar tribute wish, as heard exclusively on RFR, Mark Hamill comments on prequel haters, and FROZEN’S “Olaf” Josh Gad tries to shake down Daisy Ridley for information regarding THE LAST JEDI. Plus, your chance to win an amazing ROGUE ONE Death Trooper key chain and much more!