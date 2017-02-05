× “Enough of the blame game. Enough of the deflection” Comptroller Susana Mendoza speaks out on the state’s fiscal crisis

Democratic state Comptroller Susana Mendoza stops by the studio. She’s overseeing a huge backlog of bills owed as a result of the lengthy stalemate. Plus she’ll be closely watching a request by Attorney General Lisa Madigan to a St. Clair County judge asking that an order to pay state employees be lifted.

