Brian Noonan Show 2/5/17: Football foods, relationship tips, and Florida News

Brian discusses favorite football party snack foods, the Budweiser boycott, Valentine’s Day plans, relationship tips, and some Florida News!First, Brian shares the most popular “big game” party snack foods grouped by U.S. state, with some unexpected surprises on the list (buttermilk biscuits, anyone?), and listeners chime in with their favorites as well. Brian then delves into the issue of people wanting to boycott Budweiser because of their latest commercial, then turns to a lighter topic of street musicians in downtown Chicago… which somehow turns into a discussion about favorite rock bands. Plus: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Brian has tips for dining out and what to say to your significant other to ensure a long, happy relationship. The show wraps up with the first 2017 edition of Florida News, followed by Karen Conti answering legal questions.