Wintrust Business Lunch 2/4/17: Amy Schmittauer, Ira Boudway, Lisa Bertagnoli, Hayley Tsukayama

Ilyce Glink is in for Amy Guth today on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. She begins with Amy Schmittauer, vlogger and author of the new book “Vlog Like a Boss.” Then she’s joined by Ira Boudway from Bloomberg to discuss one company that is caught in the middle of the NFL’s search for answers on CTE. Lisa Bertagnoli from Crain’s Chicago Business discusses the careers and challenges for working women who are not moms. Later, Washington Post tech reporter Hayley Tsukayama breaks down Lyft’s ascent after a week of bad press for Uber.