× The Carry Out 2-3-17: “Hey, I’m all for Lady Gaga avoiding politics at the Super Bowl as long as she gets to keep her meat bikini”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump signing an executive order asking to look into banking regulations, Kellyanne Conway making up a Bowling Green massacre, Chicago beginning the bag tax this week, the Bulls playing the Houston Rockets, Yao Ming getting his number retired and Lady Gaga being told to not be political when she performs at the Super Bowl.

