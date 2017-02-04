× The Beat Full Show (2/4/17): How much do titles matter?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: It’s Super Bowl weekend and the guys discuss how accurate the number of championships is as a measure in “Greatest of All Time” conversations; we run the Super Bowl by-the-numbers and discuss whether or not the Monday after should be a national holiday; Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal get into it over the LeBron James saga on Inside the NBA; it’s the 10th anniversary of the ’06 Bears Super Bowl berth, and more.