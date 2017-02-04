New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters during a media availability for for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Beat Full Show (2/4/17): How much do titles matter?
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: It’s Super Bowl weekend and the guys discuss how accurate the number of championships is as a measure in “Greatest of All Time” conversations; we run the Super Bowl by-the-numbers and discuss whether or not the Monday after should be a national holiday; Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal get into it over the LeBron James saga on Inside the NBA; it’s the 10th anniversary of the ’06 Bears Super Bowl berth, and more.