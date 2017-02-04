× Laura Meagher and Mark Carman: Full Show 02-04-17

Laura Meagher and Mark Carman are filling in for Matt Bubala tonight. Laura introduces herself; Laura gets on the subject of Mark’s dating life and decides to create a dating profile for him. Laura grills Mark to figure out who he is, so she can create the perfect dating profile. Listeners weigh in concerning online dating and the success some of them had. Laura and Mark wonder why cellphones have taken over our life. Laura feels that people who always on their phone are rather rude. Listeners weigh in on how cell phones have destroyed effective communication.