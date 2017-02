× “How to Speak Midwestern”: Edward McClelland breaks down dialects in the heartland

Dave Hoekstra talks with author Edward McClelland about his new book How to Speak Midwestern, an in-depth look at Midwest dialect. They talk about accents as part of a regional identity, some regionalisms from Chicago like “16 inch”, “front room”, and “clout”, why regional accents seem to be disappearing and more.