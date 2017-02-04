Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin (20) skates with the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) and center Marcus Kruger (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Highlights: Blackhawks at Dallas – 2/4/17
Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin (20) skates with the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) and center Marcus Kruger (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars – February 4, 2017