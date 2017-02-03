× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/3/17: Commercials, Youth Finance, & Dentistry

The buzz in regards to President’s Trump’s immigration ban, and Andrea Hanis (Blue Sky Innovation Editor) to talk about the impact this will have on big business and smaller tech companies. Dale Buss (Regular Contributor at Chief Executive Magazine) also joined Steve to talk about the fine line that will be straddled in the super bowl ads and politics, Beth Kobliner (Author of “Make Your Kid a Money Genius – Even If You’re Not) told Steve about the power of teaching kids easy finance early on, and Dr. Phillip Fijal (President of Chicago Dental Society) stopped by the studio to talk about the latest dentistry innovations and the major event coming up in February.