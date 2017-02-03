× Understanding the new American face of ISIS

University of Chicago political scientist Dr. Robert Pape joins Justin to talk about the fascinating new study, “The American Face of Isis.” Dr. Pape discusses the chilling results of the groundbreaking study, how the study has nothing to do with the Trump administration’s travel ban, the common misconceptions about terrorism and who is conducting terrorist attacks and how the threat from ISIS is homegrown and not from abroad.

