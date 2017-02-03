× The Opening Bell 2/3/17: How Many Jobs has 2017 Created?

On the February 3rd, 2016 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve anticipated the first jobs report under our new president. Paul Nolte (Kingsview Asset Management) joined Steve talk about about the economy and the big news stories of the week that will effect the market, one of the major stories focusing on the how many jobs were added to the country. It was also a very complicated travel week with the travel ban from President Trump and Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare) brought down what that means for airlines and consumers.