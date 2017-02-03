The Markets 2/3/17: Chicago trading firms are having a Twitter crush

Posted 5:22 PM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:20PM, February 3, 2017

Steve Alexander steps in for Orion Samuelson and talks to Susan Schmidt of Westwood Holdings in Dallas about the equity markets.  Max Armstrong talks to Randy Blach of Cattlefax about the livestock market and Lynne Marek from Crain’s Chicago Business shares why Chicago trading firms are having a Twitter crush.