The Handsome Family’s songs dip into another life

Brett and Rennie Sparks of The Handsome Family join Justin to talk about their early days playing bars in Chicago, how Chicago rivals places like Nashville on the Americana scene, the art of writing songs and creating music that doesn’t come from their own experiences, their latest record, “Unseen,” how their music evolves from album to album, visiting old haunts when they come back to Chicago and their show this weekend as part of the “Chicago Voices” concert at the Lyric Opera.

