- In this July 30, 2001, file photo, actor George Takei looks at a book showing paintings of the Tule Lake Segregation Center by Japanese artist Henry Sugimoto at his Hancock Park home in Los Angeles. Takei is donating a trove of art and artifacts from his life and career to the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. The museum announced the gift Wednesday and said the collection will be featured in an exhibition next year. "New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei" is set to open March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
The great George Takei!
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great George Takei! They talk about his upcoming performance at the Chicago Theatre, his relationships with former Star Trek colleagues, his stance on President Donald Trump, and much more.
