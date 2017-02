× The Dummy of The Year, You Big Dummy, Straight Outta Context and Nick D Show Spies – 02.03.17

Nick Digilio presents the “Dummy of the Year” for 2016, the first “You Big Dummy” for 2017, Straight Outta Context and Nick D Show Spies.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)