× The Download’s Week That Was: Trump, Trump, Trump…

It’s time for The Download’s Week That Was! And boy, what a week that was! Tonight, DNAinfo Chicago’s Jen Sabella and Professor Garrard McClendon join Justin to reload all the big stories that were making news this week including the implementation of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, President Trump firing Attorney General Sally Yates, the Cleveland-area pastor who said he spoke to Chicago gang “thugs,” Chicago gun violence being politicized in Washington D.C., the continuing budget woes in the state of Illinois, Steve Bannon given national security clearance, the University of California at Berkeley canceling right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance, Beyoncé announcing that she is pregnant with twins, the Twitter war between President Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Trump administration’s relationship with the media and how the rest of the world is reacting to the first few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio