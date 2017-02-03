× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-3-17

We have a tremendous show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, University of Chicago political scientist Dr. Robert Pape talks about the results of a new study called, “The American Face of ISIS,” Americana sensation The Handsome Family chat about starting their career in Chicago and coming back to play the Lyric Opera this weekend, we recap the week in news with Garrard McClendon and DNAinfo Chicago’s Jen Sabella and Tanner Woodford and Creative Matthew Terdich discuss the “City of Ideas” exhibition at The Chicago Design Museum.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio