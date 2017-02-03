× Is Chicago a city of design?

Chicago Design Museum Co-founder and Executive Director Tanner Woodford and Creative Director Matthew Terdich join Justin to talk about the current exhibition at the museum, “City of Ideas: Architects’ Voices and Visions.” Tanner and Matthew discuss the museum’s five-year anniversary, why they decided to bring a design museum to Chicago, Chicago’s rich history of design, the role design plays in other mediums, broadening the idea of what is considered design, the emotion around design and where Chicago ranks as a design town.

