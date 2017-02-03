× Hometown Voices: Bill & Wendy and Steve Bertrand live at Gabe’s Place on Feb 14

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

Follow us to Glenwood and Gabe’s Place on Tuesday, February 14 for the next stop on the Hometown Voices tour!

Steve Bertrand broadcasts the Wintrust Business Lunch from noon to 1pm followed by The Bill & Wendy Show from 1pm to 3pm.

Spend your Valentine’s Day afternoon with the voices you love! Gabe’s Place will also offer WGN Radio listeners a $7.20 burger lunch special. Gabe’s Place is located at 9 E. Main Street in Glenwood.

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Glenwood is presented by Allstate Agent Kelli E. Davenport.

Kelli E. Davenport is the owner of Davenport Insurance Services, Ltd., an Allstate agency located in Chicago Heights. Kelli has been an Allstate agency owner for 15 years and purchased her agency from her father, who retired after 35 years as an Allstate agent. Throughout her career with Allstate, Kelli has won numerous awards for providing outstanding customer service and exceeding business expectations. She is a Premier Service agent, an honor which is bestowed upon less than one-third of the agency force, multi-year Honor Ring, Closer Club, National Conference and Circle of Champions award recipient. Kelli’s primary focus has always been the customer and takes pride in providing an amazing customer experience to everyone that comes in contact with her agency.

Kelli has grown her business through referrals – the greatest compliment that a customer can give. She know how important price is, but also how price is second to excellent service, knowledge and customer trust. As trusted advisors, Kelli and her staff focus on properly protecting the things that matter most: the customer’s assets. Providing the right protection is their number one priority when working with customers.

Kelli is licensed in Illinois and Indiana to sell and service property and casualty products as well as life and financial products. Kelli also holds Series 6 and 63 licenses which enables her to offer securities such as variable life insurance, mutual funds, 529 College Savings Plans and variable annuities.

Kelli believes in helping young people obtain a higher education and volunteers her time to three outstanding organizations who work to provide scholarships to African American students who plan to attend college. Through Allstate’s Good Hands in the Community Grant, she is very proud to have been able to present donations to Target Hope Chicago, P. Morris and Associates, NFP, and Jack and Jill of America Foundation.

Kelli E. Davenport’s Allstate Insurance agency is located at 220 Dixie Highway in Chicago Heights. Contact her at (708) 515-9290 or kdavenport@allstate.com.