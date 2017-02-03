× Delicous Brisket + Big Game Stories + Friends’ Events + The Adventures of Vic Vaughn

In this podcast, Nick Digilio thanks Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine for the delicious brisket they brought to the Patti Vasquez show (and he ate), shares a few stories involving the big game including recipes and prop bets, plugs some events happening this weekend involving friends of the program and heard some stories involving Vic Vaughn, the most interesting newsman in the world.

