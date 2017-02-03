× Adam Hoge previews Super Bowl LI

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by WGN Radio NFL analyst, and friend of the show, Adam Hoge. They talk about if the games covers the gambling spread, who will win the big game, match ups to look out for, the rumors surrounding Patriots’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Chicago Bears, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.